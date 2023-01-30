MLB and Nike recently came to terms on new rules regarding the types and amounts of jerseys that can be worn. However, the new rules shouldn't affect the Chicago Cubs during the 2023 MLB season.

MLB and Nike reached a quiet agreement last week that was leaked over the weekend about new uniform rules for the upcoming 2023 MLB season. The deal is considered a "four plus one" rule in which teams will only be allowed to utilize four types of uniforms plus their City Connect jerseys.

Teams can use one home, one away, and two alternates, plus their City Connect.

Cardinals president Bill DeWitt II dropped the news in a Q&A with the media.

“You bring up an interesting point about our uniforms,” DeWitt III said. “Even though we're a red team and all our fans wear red, we don't have a red jersey. And Nike is now doing all the jerseys — and one thing I'll point out about Nike is that they have come to all the clubs and said, ‘We really want to sort of streamline uniforms.’ So there's a model out there that they want to stick to called ‘four plus one.’ You have four jerseys that you can wear — home, road and two alternates — plus your City Connect when you unveil that. . ."

As for the Chicago Cubs, this won't affect their plans when it comes to uniforms. Chicago only has three uniforms plus their City Connect jerseys. It will affect some teams though who have more than the four prescribed jerseys.

