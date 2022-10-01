On This Day in Cubs History: Cubbies Likes to Lose

The Chicago Cubs, the 'Lovable Losers' right? Well, they sure liked to lose on October 1.

Perhaps one of the more crushing losses this team faced on this day was way back in 1932. So most reading this weren't alive then and even fewer would remember it.

However, they lost Game 3 of the 1932 World Series against the New York Yankees 7-5. Babe Ruth hit a home run at Wrigley Field of Charlie root that day to help cement the victory. That home run would go on to become rather infamous, you might have heard of it, apparently Ruth called his shot.

In 1973, the Cubs faced another loss, this time to the New York Mets in a 6-1 fashion. That loss, or rather the Mets win propelled New York to the National League East pennant.

That game was actually the first part of a doubleheader taking place after the regular season ended. Since the Mets clinched, the second game was unnecessary. It's a scenario that could happen this year with the Philadelphia Phillies depending on whether or not their games against the Washington Nationals this weekend get off in time due to weather.

Finally, in 2018 the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Cubs 3-1.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!