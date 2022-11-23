On This Day in History: The Cubs Sign a New Reliever

On This Day in History: The Chicago Cubs Sign a New Reliever
Twas the day before Thanksgiving. . . and hardly anything happened in baseball on this day, much less with the Chicago Cubs. But, we will do our best!
On November 23, 2005, the Cubs inked relief pitcher Bob Howry to a three-year, $12 million deal. Pretty good money back in the early 2000's for a relief guy.
Howry went on to pitch all three seasons with Chicago, his best being his first in the 2006 MLB season. The righty accumulated a 3.17 ERA, backed up by a 3.43 FIP and 1.135 WHIP over 76.2 innings pitched.
Over the course of his contract, Howry gradually declined, his 2008 season ending with a 5.35 ERA.
Howry departed the Cubs following the 2008 season, but returned to Chicago in May of that season after being released by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
However, he never found his stuff again and in July he was released by the Cubs, ending his career in Major League Baseball. Howry officially retired the following Feburary.
And that's pretty much it for Cubs history on November 23! Check back tomorrow for a special Thanksgiving edition!
