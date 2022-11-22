Report: Cubs Focusing on Shortstop, Catcher in Free Agency

Yes, we all know by now that the Chicago Cubs are heavily prioritizing the shortstop position in MLB free agency. And yes, it makes sense that they would also pursue the catcher position with the departure of Willson Contreras.

But, speaking on 670 The Score on Tuesday morning, the New York Post's Jon Heyman once again reaffirmed everything we already know. The only wrinkle is that Heyman insisted that Carlos Correa would command the highest price tag of the four shortstops and that he is also the one Chicago likes the most.

We have already written about how much the Cubs "love" Correa, so this additional report backs it up.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Cubs can actually table an offer that Correa and his camp would find acceptable, but a mid-length term with a higher AAV could get the job done.

Additionally, Heyman also mentioned the Chicago's interest in catcher Christian Vázquez. Once again, this is something we have covered in the previous days, therefore it's not "new" information. But, it does once again reinforce the previous reports that the Cubs are indeed not content rolling into the season with the duo of Yan Gomes and P.J. Higgins.

The "hot stove" is truly about to get turned on in MLB free agency as we get through Thanksgiving and into December's Winter Meetings. Once one domino falls, whether that be Aaron Judge or a shortstop, then the rest will follow quickly.

The Cubs should be in the thick of it all winter.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!