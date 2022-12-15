Report: Chicago Cubs and Reliever Agree to Deal

The Chicago Cubs have added to their bullpen as they are reportedly signing Brad Boxberger to a one-year deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the right-handed relief pitcher has agreed to a one-year $2.8 million deal.

It's not a flashy move on the Cubs' end, but Boxberger did compile a 2.95 ERA with the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2022 MLB season over 64.0 innings pitched. He had a similar performance in 2021 with the Miami Marlins when he pitched 64.2 innings to the tune of a 3.34 ERA.

Boxberger will slot in nicely with the retooling Cubs bullpen and provide much needed innings for the club.

Surprisingly, Boxberger passed through waivers unclaimed, which made him a free agent after no team wanted to pay him $3 million for his services. He gets close to that with Chicago and will have ample opportunity to apply his craft in Chicago.

As a pitcher who does not get many swings and misses and issues plenty of walks, he is prone to implosions. If he can keep it together and continue to develop, then the Cubs may have just made a shrewd move.

