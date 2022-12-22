Report: Cubs Sign Gold Glove Catcher

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to terms with two-time Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart. According to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, the deal is a two-year deal worth $6.5 million with escalators that could bring the total to $9.5 million.

The 2024 MLB season is a player option.

It's a good deal for Barnhart who will join Yan Gomes as the pair of catchers in Chicago. Barnhart is a two-time Gold Glove winner, both coming with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 and 2020.

A nine year MLB veteran, Barnhart has a career slashline of .245/.320/.360 and has shown great durability during his nine season in the Major Leagues. He will bring leadership and a veteran presence to a young Cubs clubhouse who is looking to crack open their window of contention starting this season.

Barnhart isn't the flashiest of signings, but he will add an extra element to the franchise that could benefit the relatively young rotation.

