Chicago Cubs Will Play in the Deep End of MLB Free Agency

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a minor league deal with starting pitcher Nick Neidert.

Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs are adding some starting pitching depth to their roster after having reportedly agreed to a minor league deal with 26-year-old Nick Neidert. According to Fansided's Robert Murray, Neidert's deal includes opt-out clauses which can be triggered on June 1 and July 1 of next season. 

Neidert has seen some action at the Major League level with the Miami Marlins over the course of the past three seasons before being non-tendered. Over 49.0 innings pitched and eight starts, Neidert holds a career 4.59 ERA with a 1.449 WHIP. 

In the minor leagues Neidert has found more success. At the Triple-A level last season he pitched to a 1.96 ERA over 46.0 innings pitched. 

The right-hander was drafted in the second round of the 2015 MLB draft and was traded to Miami in 2017. 

Neidert's signing was a shrewd move by the Cubs front office to add productive depth to its pitching roster. 

