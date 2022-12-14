Report: Cubs Top Free Agent Target Signs Megadeal

The Chicago Cubs came up short in their pursuit of free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The former Minnesota Twin and Houston Astro signed a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants late Tuesday night.

The deal included no opt-outs and a full no-trade clause.

The Cubs were reportedly in on Correa and explored his market as the franchise looks to add a bonafide superstar to their lineup. Chicago missed out on Correa, seemingly due to the amount of years on the contract.

The front office has expressed on multiple occasions that they were unwillingly to commit to a long-term deal, such as a 10-plus year contract, on any player. Chicago wants to avoid another Jason Heyward-type scenario.

With Correa off the board, that leaves just Dansby Swanson as the lone free agent in what was one of the most stacked shortstop free agent classes in recent memory. The Cubs have -150 odds, or a 60% chance to land Swanson according to OddsChecker.

