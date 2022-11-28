Report: Cubs Top Free Agent Target Signs With Astros

Report: Chicago Cubs Top Free Agent Target Signs With Astros
The Chicago Cubs will now have to pivot after their "top" target in the free agent market has found his new home. According to multiple reports, first baseman José Abreu has just signed with the Houston Astros.
While the full details of the contract are unknown, USA Today's Bob Nightengale has reported that it will be a three-year deal for Abreu, who will turn 36 before the 2023 MLB season gets under way.
With Abreu off the board, the Cubs will have to turn towards "Plan B" which may be veteran Josh Bell. There have been plenty of reports connecting the two and, like Abreu, the fit makes sense.
Bell has a career slashline of .262/.351/.459 and comes with some real power, evidenced by his 37 home runs with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019.
While Abreu would have been the perfect fit in terms of production, cost (or at least likely), and veteran leadership, Chicago will still have plenty of other options to fill their needs at first base.
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!