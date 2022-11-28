Report: Cubs Top Free Agent Target Signs With Astros

The Chicago Cubs will now have to pivot after their "top" target in the free agent market has found his new home. According to multiple reports, first baseman José Abreu has just signed with the Houston Astros.

While the full details of the contract are unknown, USA Today's Bob Nightengale has reported that it will be a three-year deal for Abreu, who will turn 36 before the 2023 MLB season gets under way.

With Abreu off the board, the Cubs will have to turn towards "Plan B" which may be veteran Josh Bell. There have been plenty of reports connecting the two and, like Abreu, the fit makes sense.

Bell has a career slashline of .262/.351/.459 and comes with some real power, evidenced by his 37 home runs with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019.

While Abreu would have been the perfect fit in terms of production, cost (or at least likely), and veteran leadership, Chicago will still have plenty of other options to fill their needs at first base.

