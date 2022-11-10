Report: Cubs Brass Meeting With Numerous Free Agents

The MLB free agent hot stove has officially turned on as the Chicago Cubs are reportedly having meetings with players such as Trey Mancini, Josh Bell, and starter Martin Perez who is coming off of a career year.

It comes as little surprise that the Cubs are in talks with a first baseman as that is an area of need despite having Matt Mervis on the roster. There is plenty of room for improvement from Mervis so adding a veteran like Mancini or Bell makes some sense. Especially with the National League now having the designated hitter position.

Perez on the other hand, is a starting pitcher who just had a career year with the Texas Rangers in which he threw 196.1 innings to the tune of a 2.89 ERA with a 1.258 WHIP. He would represent a solid starter in the top half of Chicago’s rotation to complement Marcus Stroman.

Of course, the Cubs will likely kick the tires on numerous players and this is just the beginning as the GM meetings in Las Vegas represent the very beginning of what is likely to be a wild winter.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!