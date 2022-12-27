A recent report suggests that starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks could be traded from the Chicago Cubs this winter.

The Chicago Cubs are in a phase of transition. In with the new, out with the old. The window of contention has been kicked open this winter and one familiar face may be on the outside looking in.

Veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is reportedly on the trading block according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Hendricks's spot in the starting rotation is in flux after the Cubs have added Jameson Taillon and the emergence of youngsters Justin Steele, Hayden Wesneski, and Keegan Thompson.

Add in the fact that Drew Smyly was just re-signed and Adrian Sampson proved effective in 2022 with a 3.11 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 104.1 innings pitched, and there doesn't appear to be much room for Hendricks in the rotation.

As such, the Cubs could look to move the veteran who dealt with injury last season and has seen decline since the 2021 MLB season. With the starting pitching market razor thin, Hendricks could fetch a decent haul on the trade market with a pitching-needy club.

Chicago is in a good spot when it comes to pitching depth and that is a powerful currency in today's market. The Cubs are in the perfect position to contend with sustained success. They have a rising farm system, productive young players that are Major League-ready, and have begun to add star free agents to the roster.

Getting something back for Hendricks while dealing from a position of strengthen only reinforces Chicago's chances of success.

