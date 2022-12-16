This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Completes a Trade for a Legend

On Dec. 16, 1905, the Chicago Cubs completed a franchise-altering trade. The Cubs traded Buttons Briggs, Doc Casey, Billy Maloney, and Jack McCarthy to the Brooklyn Dodgers for outfielder Jimmy Schekard.

Schekard helped lead the Cubs to three World Series in as many years and was the leadoff hitter for the 1908 World Series champions. As soon as Schekard arrived in Chicago he immediately became the everyday left fielder and helped propel the franchise to its first taste of success.

Known for his offensive capability, Schekard did infamously go hitless in 21 at-bats in the 1906 World Series. The Cubs ended up losing that World Series to cross-town rivals the White Sox. However, he more than made up for it in subsequent years.

In 1911, Schekard led the league with 121 runs and 147 walks, a league record at the time, and to this day is still Chicago's team record.

Schekard has gone down in Cubs history as one of the greatest to ever don the uniform. While he did not make the Hall of Fame when first eligible, Schekard will next be eligible for the Hall of Fame via the Classic Baseball Era Committee in 2025.

