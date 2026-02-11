Cubs Manager Craig Counsell Reveals Who Team's Closer Will Be

The Chicago Cubs are going to have a defined closer heading into the season rather than the by-committee approach they relied upon through large portions of the 2025 season.

Manager Craig Counsell surprised some on Wednesday's first day of spring training when he revealed that Chicago is going to be giving the role to Daniel Palencia after his impressive 2025 season.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Counsell did not deliver the usual line about getting outs and everyone contributing; he simply said "Yes" when asked if Palencia was, in fact, his closer. This is an exciting development for the unit as a whole and could be huge moving forward.

Palencia officially named Cubs closer this season

Last year, Ryan Pressly was supposed to take on the role following a trade from the Houston Astros, but he was largely a complete disaster and wound up retiring following the season. Palencia was one of the names who stepped up in a big way down the stretch to allow the unit to see some sustained success.

He recorded 22 saves as the partial closer in 2025, posting a 2.91 ERA and 1.139 WHIP with 61 strikeouts in 52.2 innings pitched as well as just 16 batters walked. Aided by a fastball that reaches into the triple digits, Palencia overwhelmed opposing hitters in his breakout campaign.

With the spot now settled down and Palencia no longer auditioning for a job that is already his, perhaps he can take the next step and become a guy who has legitimate All-Star potential in the highest leverage moments for Chicago.

Palencia as closer answers critical questions for Cubs

After losing Brad Keller in free agency and filling up the bullpen with numerous new faces from a 2025 unit that did a very solid job, questions as to how things were going to be constructed loomed all offseason long.

By answering perhaps the most important one on the first day of spring, Counsell can allow the rest of his bullpen to take shape and guys to seize individual setup roles with everything feeding to Palencia in the ninth innings.

Between new names like Phil Maton, Hunter Harvey, Jacob Webb and Hoby Milner, as well as hopeful comeback campaigns from guys like Porter Hodge, this has some real potential to be one of the better bullpens in all of baseball.

The flame-throwing Palencia serving as the closer feels like the exact way to put the finishing touches on a unit that could produce some real fireworks this year.