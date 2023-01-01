It's the New Year which means we have some bold predictions for the Chicago Cubs for this upcoming season!

The Chicago Cubs have made some splashy moves this winter. They added shortstop Dansby Swanson, starter Jameson Taillon and took a flier on Cody Bellinger. The Cubs are much improved.

However, all of those signings took place in 2022.

Now we look ahead to 2023 and as such, here are three bold, perhaps too bold, predictions for what is to come for this franchise.

1. The Cubs Add Rafael Devers

Wouldn't this one be a surprise? We have talked about the possibility of a trade with the Boston Red Sox for the third baseman recently, but is it rooted in reality?

For the deal to work in Chicago's favor the front office would have to dole out a long-term extension to Devers. At first glance, the move would seem to contradict the Cubs' recent approach of avoiding committing long-term years and dollars to players. However, Devers is a generational talent and would immediately make Chicago's lineup one of the most fearsome in the division.

2. Chicago Benefits From a Resurgent Bellinger

Not all gambles pay off, especially ones of the $17.5 million variety. However, we feel the one the Cubs took on Bellinger will. The 2019 National League MVP has declined significantly since his 2019 season, but much of that has had to do with a lingering shoulder injury.

With that seemingly behind him, and the fact that Bellinger should benefit from a lower stress situation in Chicago, we predict that Bellinger returns to form and helps propel the Cubs to new heights.

Which brings us to. . .

3. The Cubs Earn a Postseason Berth

The boldest prediction yet, but we have seen how the expanded playoffs have benefited teams like the Philadelphia Phillies last season. The Phillies squeaked into the playoffs with 87 wins last season and then took that momentum into the World Series.

Chicago is much improved and a few extra moves this winter or at the trade deadline could push them into the realm of contention.

Anything is possible!

Happy New Year and thank you for following along with us here at Inside the Cubs this past season!

