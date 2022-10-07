Cubs Season Review: Ian Happ

Ian Happ was one of the biggest focal points of the Chicago Cubs heading into the 2022 season. The 28-year-old left fielder had to prove himself to David Ross and the rest of the organization with his future up in the air.

His career up to this season had been plagued by concerns about his consistency at the plate and where he fits into the defensive lineup. Finally, in 2022, Happ found his home in left field and settled into a groove at the plate. The switch-hitting outfielder posted the best season of his career.

The host of The Compound appeared in a team-best 158 games, 146 of which came in left field. Happ also led the club in appearances in 2021, a testament to his improvement and health since arriving at the MLB level.

Jomboy Media's prized ballplayer made sure to hit his stride in 2022 by becoming a consistent threat offensively and a much better defender than many had assumed.

Happ could be in consideration for a Gold Glove this winter after a stellar year in the outfield. Chicago had so many players roaming the grass of Wrigley Field this season but the veteran Happ handled one corner himself.

Offensively, power was hard to come by for Happ, one of the traits in his favor early on. After 12 home runs in the shortened 2020 season and 25 long balls in 2021, Happ seemed primed for a massive outbreak at the plate. Instead, he turned in just 17 home runs in a career-high 573 at-bats.

Happ shifted his focus to making solid contact and improving from the right side of the batter's box. He posted a .305 batting average as a right-handed hitter. For reference, Happ hit just .213 from the right side last season in just 20 fewer at-bats.

The Cincinnati product focused on putting the ball in play and he was rewarded for it. Happ finished the year with new career highs in doubles (42), RBI (72), hits (155), runs (72), and stolen bases (9).

Everything aside from the home run totals improved for Happ in his sixth season with Chicago. That elevated play secured his first career All-Star appearance and generated a ton of buzz heading into the trade deadline.

Ultimately, the Cubs held on to their star with the chance to flip him this winter or build around him for the 2023 season.

Across the board, this was a wonderful season for Ian Happ. He came out of the gates on fire before a slow May dropped his numbers back to reality. From there, Happ continued to find gaps from both sides of the plate.

Final Grade: A

For a team with so much fluidity on the roster, Ian Happ was one of the few constants. He stayed healthy, earned an All-Star bid, and could wind up with a Gold Glove by the end of the year.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!