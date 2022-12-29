Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers may be on the trade block and the Chicago Cubs would be a perfect fit.

The Chicago Cubs should continue to be in the market to add to their roster this winter. They have already added the likes of shortstop Dansby Swanson, starter Jameson Taillon, and 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger in free agency.

But, how about a trade for Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers?

It makes sense on a multitude of levels.

To start, the Red Sox and Devers are reportedly far apart in talks regarding an extension. Boston has already seen star shortstop Xander Bogaerts leave in free agency and received nothing in return. The franchise is also still reeling from the botched trade that sent superstar Mookie Betts out the door.

They will want to avoid the same mistakes with Devers. Therefore, he should be available in trade talks. Considering he has just one year left on his contract, his price shouldn't be *too* exorbitant. However, a generational talent won't come cheaply even with just one year of team control remaining.

Enter the Cubs.

Chicago is in desperate need for a big left-handed bat in the middle of their lineup. They could also use an upgrade at third base unless they plan on having the oft-injured Alexander Canario try to take over the hot corner.

Devers could be had for a prospect cost that probably includes Christopher Morel, Keegan Thompson, or some mix of similar prospects in the same development range.

Also include the fact that the Cubs have no issue spending, and the outlook on them signing Devers to a long-term extension after a trade is pretty darn good.

Imagine the left side of the diamond with Swanson and Devers manning two of the most important positions on the field. Perhaps Nico Hoerner rounds into the player he is envisioned to become and all of a sudden Chicago's infield looks pretty infallible.

I've also seen some suggestions of adding starter Chris Sale to the mix in a trade and the impact that could have on driving down the total prospect price tag. On the surface it seems fine given two things occur:

1. Sale remains healthy.

2. Sale waives his no-trade clause.

Both are far from guaranteed.

Regardless, the match for the Cubs and Devers seems like one too good to pass up. Or at least explore.

A move like that would jumpstart Chicago's window of contention and put them right in the conversation with the St. Louis Cardinals for the National League Central.

