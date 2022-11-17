Does Verlander Make Sense for the Cubs?

Stay with me for a minute. Yes, the Chicago Cubs will be active in free agency and yes they will likely pursue starting pitching. Perhaps even at the top end of the market. But, what about 2022 AL Cy Young recipient Justin Verlander?

Yes, he is going to be 40-years-old to start the 2023 MLB season and yes, he will likely be looking for Max Scherzer-like money with a contract in the three-years, $120 million range.

This is also a very young Cubs team whose window of contention will only begin to creak open in 2023.

But that's it, that's all there is not to like about this deal. So, let's delve into why Chicago SHOULD pursue Verlander.

For starters, despite his age, he is showing literally zero signs of slowing down or impending regression. On his return from Tommy John surgery, a period in which most players experience a dip in velocity or fatigue, Verlander did not.

The righty pitched 175.0 innings and pitched into the month of November for another 20.0 innings in the postseason, helping the Houston Astros to a World Series title over the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the regular season, Verlander compiled not just an American League-best, but led all of the Major Leagues with a 1.75 ERA. Even more impressive, is that his peripherals backed up the performance.

He also had an MLB-best 0.829 WHIP and 220 ERA+.

Again, even a slight diminishment in performance over the course of the next year or three would still put him as an effective front line starter.

Those are the tangibles, let's look at the less quantitative qualities he could bring.

As I mentioned above, this is a very young Cubs team. It will be a rotation that will likely consist of young guns like Justin Steele, Javier Assad, and Hayden Wesneski. Adding a World Series champion and two-time Cy Young award winner to the clubhouse to also act as a mentor is priceless.

Verlander can help mold these young pitchers, create a culture and mindset, and provide leadership that will last long beyond his contract length.

It's hard to put a price on a lasting impact like that.

This is a Chicago team looking for an identity, Verlander very well could help shape one.

So in the end, does the benefits of having Verlander atop the rotation and his lasting impact on the clubhouse outweigh his age and price tag?

It should.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!