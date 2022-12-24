Did the Chicago Cubs avoid disaster by signing shortstop Dansby Swanson instead of Carlos Correa?

Multiple reports have emerged that shortstop Carlos Correa is once again facing problems with his physical as the New York Mets are now the second team to express concern with his medical findings.

Correa was one of the Chicago Cubs' targets this winter before signing fellow star free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson.

It begs the question: did the Cubs dodge a bullet by passing on Correa?

When the San Francisco Giants hesitated on signing Correa following his physical, it seemed suspicious. Perhaps one of the sides wanted to back out of the deal and expressing "concern" over a physical was the most professional avenue to sever a potential deal?

But now, the free-spending owner of the New York Mets, Steve Cohen, who has just committed to a nearly $500 million payroll after taxes, is beginning to balk after yet another worrying physical.

The issue lies with Correa's right leg which was surgically repaired in 2014 after a significant injury. He hasn't been bothered by it since, but clearly the long-term effects and his potential durability has now been called into question twice in one week.

Chicago decided Swanson was the answer to their shortstop opening. The Georgia-native was cheaper, came with less injury risk, and had emotional ties to the franchise. The Cubs got their man, but imagine had they gone the route of Correa and expressed the same concern the Giants and now Mets have shown?

They would be left empty-handed with no discernable face of the franchise heading into the 2023 MLB season.

It appears the Cubs made the right choice.

