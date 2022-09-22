3 Free Agents the Cubs Could Pursue This Offseason

The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a rebuild, but they aim to contend starting as early as the 2023 MLB season. Owner Tom Ricketts has already stated that President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer will have whatever he needs this coming offseason to be successful.

Sounds like money.

That got us thinking, "who could the Cubs pursue and how will they spend that money?"

Plenty of players' names have been connected to Chicago this season. However, let's take a look at the biggest stars available in free agency that actually make a modicum of sense for the Cubs to pursue.

1. Trea Turner, SS

Los Angeles Dodgers Shortstop Trea Turner Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It makes sense to start with Turner, as multiple reports have suggested that there is mutual interest between both sides. Of course, at 29-years-old, the shortstop will be looking for a long-term and lucrative deal. He will also be looking for a situation in which winning a World Series is distinct possibility throughout the majority of that deal.

Yes, the Cubs have shortstop Nico Hoerner performing admirably at the position already, but he could be open to a switch to the outfield or third base, especially if it means Turner is signed and helps propel the club into contention.

With the team already having spent money on ace Marcus Stroman last offseason, it seems like they are ready to open up the checkbook for a star to place right atop the lineup. How does an eight-year, $210 million contract sound?

2. Carlos Rodón, SP

San Francisco Giants Starting Pitcher Carlos Rodón Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Rodón has performed well at the helm of the San Francisco Giants' rotation this season. The lefty has accumulated a 2.84 ERA with a 1.038 WHIP over 167.2 innings pitched. It's been a career year for him and he looks to make quite a bit in free agency as he is expected to opt out of his contract with the Giants.

He would slot in well with Stroman and a young rotation rounded out by Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson. Plus, it is well known that Rodón enjoys pitching and living in Chicago based on his time with the White Sox. It seems like a perfect match for both sides and would immediately give the Cubs one of the most fearsome rotations in the National League.

3. Willson Contreras, C

Chicago Cubs Catcher Willson Contreras David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago must make a concerted effort to bring back Contreras. Their quality catching depth is low and there will be no better option than Contreras on the open market. Coupled with the fact that Hoyer and ownership were unwilling to part with the catcher at either of the two previous deadlines, it seems like a reunion is possible.

Contreras will demand a large sum in free agency as one of the most productive offensive players at his position. But by all accounts, he has enjoyed his time with Cubs, is a fan favorite, and is one of the few holdovers from the 2016 World Series run.

Having him behind the plate and in the locker room for 2023 and beyond eould bring immeasurable value, bringing veteran leadership as a mentor to a very young team.

Back the Brinks truck up Mr. Ricketts.

