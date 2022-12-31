The Chicago Cubs signed Marcus Stroman to a huge deal last winter, now he is primed for a breakout season.

The Chicago Cubs signed Marcus Stroman to a three-year, $71 million deal last winter to anchor their pitching staff.

In a mostly forgettable season for the Cubs, Stroman showed flashes of brilliance.

There were also frustrating stretches like being sidelined more than two weeks with COVID in May and then going out for most of June with a sore right shoulder.

Still, Stroman went 6-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 25 starts. He struck out 119 and walked only 36.

There were games where Stroman’s pinpoint control was evident.

And there were other games where his command was erratic.

Stroman believes that the injury, illness and overall adversity will make him stronger mentally for the 2023 season.

"I thought I did a really good job of bouncing back from a rough start," Stroman told reporters after his last start in October. "A lot of people can kind of cash it in mentally, physically, emotionally. I had close to a 6.00 ERA after my first few starts. It's just a product of all the work that goes into it.

"I'm someone who never gives up regardless of if I've had 10 bad starts or 10 great ones. I'm truly adapting and changing and working in-between each and every start. I'm just thankful for how it all played out."

The Cubs strengthened their pitching staff in the offseason, which should take some pressure off Stroman. Jameson Taillon and Drew Smyly were added in free agency.

Stroman looks to be the ace. That’s why the Cubs signed him for nearly $24 million per year.

Manager David Ross sure was impressed despite the setbacks.

“Stroman's been great," Ross told reporters. "I'd watched him pitch from afar. Being able to sign him this offseason and watch him go about his work, I mean, he's all in about everything. The details. He takes care of his body. He invests in his teammates.

"He invests in the group here, the coaching staff. He's a worker. He's a listener, he's pushing himself to get better. He's never satisfied. He wants to be great -- not just good. He wants to be great. And he's shown that in the way he's going about his business every day."

Stroman has been effective in his eight seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and Cubs. He didn’t play during the COVID season of 2020.

Stroman has a lifetime ERA of 3.62.

With a roster that has been upgraded, Stroman is primed for a breakout season if he can stay healthy.

If that happens, the Cubs will benefit in a big way.

