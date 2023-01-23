A look at our prediction for the Chicago Cubs MLB record in 2023.

The Chicago Cubs had every intention of becoming contenders this offseason. Over the course of the winter the team added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer. Those acquisitions transformed the prospects of this team in a matter of weeks.

We knew the front office and wondership group was going to spend money this winter. They promised they would and they have come through. But on this level? It was hard to see coming.

Now, on paper, the Cubs are not just outsiders looking in on a potential Wild Card spot, all of a sudden they are right in the mix for the division.

A rotation lead by Marcus Stroman and Taillon, followed by pitchers such as Justin Steele, Drew Smyly, Keegan Thompson, and even Kyle Hendricks. The rotation very well may be the best in the division when all of the depth is taken into account. Health is important over a long season.

As far as the lineup is concerned, it has also vastly improved. The additions of Swanson and Mancini give the lineup a known supplement. However, question marks remain around Bellinger and Hosmer. Bellinger, if he can return to anything resembling his 2019 MLB season performance where he won the NL MVP award, then the lineup is a force to be reckoned with. Add on Hosmer who could provide a solid bat, and all of a sudden Chicago's lineup can rival that of anyone's in the NL Central.

This is a good team. With that, we predict they will end the 2023 MLB regular season with a record of. . .

84-78.

