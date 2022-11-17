Should the Cubs Re-Sign David Robertson This Winter?

The Chicago Cubs need bullpen help entering the 2023 MLB season. Every team in baseball does, but the Cubs should be looking for arms that can make an impact on the season beyond just eating innings.

Last season, their best relief arm was David Robertson. He was so effective in the first half that he became the most coveted reliever on the trade market ahead of last season's trade deadline.

The Philadelphia Phillies ponied up and sent one of their coveted pitching prospects, Ben Brown, as the return for Robertson who was just a rental.

Robertson is now a free agent and looking for a home. Even after his departure from the Cubs, Robertson still pitched to a 2.70 ERA with a 1.371 WHIP. He wasn't as dominant as he was in Chicago for the first half of the season, but still effective for the Phillies down the stretch. A large part of that is likely due to some fatigue he experienced later in the season.

However, he will still find a new contract this winter, even if it is a one or two year deal. The Cubs would be wise to kick the tires on Robertson as he could help in late inning situations and his services would likely not come at an exorbitant price considering he is 37-years-old.

Something in the neighborhood of two-years and $14 million could get the job done. He would provide Chicago with a reliable backend bullpen arm, veteran mentorship, and wouldn't break the bank.

Plus, if all goes wrong for the Cubs next season, Robertson could once again be used as a trade chip much like he was last year.

It's worth exploring.

