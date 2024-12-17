David Ortiz Roasts Yankees With Three-Word Reply to Juan Soto’s Instagram Post
Baseball Hall of Famer and three-time World Series champion David Ortiz couldn't resist having a little fun at the expense of the New York Yankees on Monday night. The Yankees, whom Ortiz tormented with his on-field play during his stellar 20-year MLB career and whom he continues to enjoy tormenting in his off-field career as an analyst with FOX Sports, recently lost the Juan Soto sweepstakes to their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.
Soto on Monday posted a reel on Instagram celebrating his "new chapter" with the Mets, which prompted Ortiz to reply. The Red Sox legend used one of his favorite lines to troll the Yankees.
It's not the first time Ortiz has uttered that line, which is a play on the trademark call by Yankees' fan favorite and former longtime radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling, who would bellow, "The Yankees win!" at the top of his lungs after each one of the club's victories.
In a sense, Ortiz, who was reportedly actively involved in the recruiting efforts to get Soto to come to Boston, has to be disappointed that the star slugger is not in Beantown. But, Ortiz once jokingly sprayed Soto with "Yankee Repellant" prior to his 2023 trade to the Bronx Bombers. So, for Ortiz, Soto choosing the Mets—and no longer being a member of the Yankees—is likely the next best thing.