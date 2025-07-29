SI

Diamondbacks Receive Positive Eugenio Suárez Injury Update After Scary HBP

Suárez left the Diamondbacks' game against the Tigers in the ninth inning Monday after he was hit by a pitch in the hand.

Eugenio Suárez exited a game against the Detroit Tigers late Monday after he was hit by a pitch in the hand
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez was struck in the hand late in his team's 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers Monday night. He left the game in the ninth inning when a 96-mph fastball from Tigers reliever Will Vest ran up and got Suárez in the hand.

It was a scary moment for the slugger, who has 36 home runs on the season, but he received some good news shortly after the game's conclusion. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Suárez said X-rays on his hand came back negative, avoiding a fracture.

Suárez is the best bat on the trade market ahead of Major League Baseball's deadline Thursday. After the game, D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo said the team was calling Suárez day-to-day, but it appears he avoided anything serious.

He's the most valuable rental bat available, as the 34-year-old third baseman is set to become a free agent after this season. If he had to miss any time, it would throw a serious wrench in Arizona's plans to acquire high-level talent in return from one of the many suitors interested.

What appeared to be a scary moment late against the Tigers, who are rumored to be interested in Suárez themselves, appears to have avoided long-term repercussions.

