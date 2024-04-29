Deyvison De Los Santos's Big Day Carries Amarillo
Deyvison De Los Santos is off to a blistering start with Double-A Amarillo. His big moment came Sunday against the Frisco RoughRiders, as the 20-year-old prospect had four hits, homered twice, and drove in all six of Amarillo's runs in an extra-inning win. That pushes his season average up to .395 with seven home runs and a 1.165 OPS.
A breakout year for De Los Santos would be huge for the D-backs. He struggled for much of the 2023 season with Amarillo, but the Cleveland Guardians took a flier on him as a Rule 5 pick. He was returned to Arizona after failing to make the Guardians' Opening Day roster. His notable skill set is raw power, which general manager Mike Hazen gave an 80 grade.
Triple-A: Reno Aces 5, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 10
Cristian Mena was effective at utilizing his four-pitch mix. The slider once again was the dominant pitch, generating 10 of his 18 whiffs in the game. Mena finished with three runs allowed in five innings, allowing three hits, walked one, and struck out a season-high nine batters. It was a different approach, as he led with his curveball for 33 of the 90 pitches he threw.
Christian Montes De Oca had a game to forget, allowing six runs (five earned) in 1 2/3 innings. Entering the game in the eighth inning and clinging to a one-run lead with a runner at second, Montes De Oca allowed back-to-back doubles to give Sugar Land the lead. With two outs, Luke Berryhill hit a sinking liner towards shortstop. Sergio Alcántara reacted to the play as if he caught the ball, but it was ruled a trap. Aces manager Blake Lalli was ejected for arguing the call.
Adrian Del Castillo was 1-for-3 with a double.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Frisco RoughRiders 5 (F/10)
Caleb Roberts was 3-for-4 and scored three runs. Ivan Melendez went 1-for-5 with a double. Wilderd Patiño went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts. A.J. Vukovich wore the Golden Sombrero, striking out in four of his five at-bats.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 7, Eugene Emeralds 5 (F/10)
Joe Elbis allowed one run in five innings on two hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. Zane Russell retired one of two hitters before being removed with an injury. While being questioned by the trainer, he appeared to be grabbing his right forearm on the broadcast. Kyle Amendt pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three and picking up the win when Hillsboro scored three in the top of the 10th.
Andrew Pintar went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in the 10th that drove in two key insurance runs. Gavin Conticello was 0-for-4, but drove in a run on a groundout and scored on Neyfy Castillo's game-tying two-run triple in the ninth.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 5, Inland Empire 66ers 2
Jansel Luis went 1-for-5 with an RBI single. Cristofer Torin had two more hits and is batting .362 on the season. Ruben Santana was 1-for-4 with a run scored.