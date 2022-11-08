Christian Vázquez Could Be An Affordable Upgrade at Catcher

During his end of season press conference, Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen stated that they don't anticipate they would target catching in the offseason. However he also added the caveat that they would target a defense-first catcher if they did.

One player who immediately comes to mind that fits that mold is former Red Sox and Astros catcher Christian Vázquez. Vázquez, who turned 32 in August, is a player Hazen is familiar with in his time with the Red Sox organization. Hazen was in the Red Sox scouting department when they took Vázquez in the ninth round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of Puerto Rico.

He has a reputation of being an solid defender, as he's tied for fifth amongst all MLB catchers in defensive runs saved since become the Red Sox everyday catcher at the start of the 2019 season at +22. He ranks in the top 10 amongst his peers in strike zone value added as a result of his framing, saving earned runs for his pitchers, and preventing stolen bases over that stretch.

Vázquez's offense had also improved in his final years in Boston. According to Fangraphs, he was an above-average hitter in 2019 and 2020 while being around average in 2022 according to their wRC+ metric (100 is average). Breaking down his 2022 performance, he was 10% better than the average hitter before getting traded to Houston and splitting time behind the plate with Martin Maldonado. Having to deal with a new pitching staff during the middle of the season, his offense suffered as it dropped to a wRC+ of 67. His biggest accomplishment with Houston was catching their combined no-hit performance in a momentum-flipping Game 4 of the World Series.

Contrast that to Carson Kelly, who has turned in a mostly average performance behind the plate in that stretch and has disappointed offensively. Jack Sommers wrote about Kelly's disappointing 2022 season, which included a poor start at the plate and an oblique injury that kept him out of action for four weeks. Hazen commented that Carson had another "tale of two seasons" and that they needed to get more consistency at the catcher position. Since a breakout 2019 performance in his first year in Arizona, Kelly has been anything but since.

On paper, Vázquez would be an upgrade at the position but then you have to consider the domino effect of such a signing. That includes having to move Kelly with a trade, since he will have some market for his services behind the plate. Since there will be a very competitive market to sign Vázquez, who may be the top catcher on the market after Willson Contreras, the question becomes how much would Arizona be willing to spend and still be able to address the bullpen.