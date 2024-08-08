D-backs Award Jansel Luis and Roman Angelo MiLB Players of the Month
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their Player and Pitcher of the Month honors for July for their minor league system. Infielder Jansel Luis won Player of the Month while RHP Roman Angelo won Pitcher of the Month.
Luis currently plays for the Single-A Visalia Rawhide where he had a stellar month of July. In 21 games, Luis hit .326 with a .889 OPS and 6 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 8 RBI, 11 walks, 3 stolen bases and 13 runs scored while reaching safely in 20 of 21 games.
He got on base safely in all 14 of his road games and had multiple hits in his first five road games of the month. In total, he had eight multi-hit games for the month. On July 9th, he had a career-high five hits.
The switch-hitter crushed right-handed pitching with a .388 batting average. The No. 9 prospect has struggled in August with just a .226 average over a small sample size of six games. Still, Luis has a bright future and could reach the Majors in a few seasons.
Runner-ups included Reno Aces' Adrian Del Castillo, before he was called up, Amarillo Sod Poodles' Tim Tawa, and Hillsboro Hops Manuel Pena, among others.
As for Pitcher of the Month, RHP Roman Angelo from the High-A Hillsboro Hops earned the award. Over 26 innings and four starts, Angelo had a 3.46 ERA and went 2-1 with 1.04 WHIP, .202 opponent AVG, 7 walks and 32 strikeouts. He allowed just 20 hits.
On July 2nd, he struck out a career-high tying 10 batters over just 6.1 innings. He dominated both sides of the plate, limiting right-handed batters to a .188 AVG, while left-handed batters hit .229.
His changeup and slider were lethal against hitters as both garnered high miss rates. His changeup had a 47% miss rate and his slider had a 42% miss rate.
He started the season in Single-A Visalia before being moved up to High-A in early May. So far over one start, Angelo has continued to be dominant. Over seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, and once again struck out a career-high tying 10 batters.
Kyle Backhus, the strong left-handed reliever out of the Reno Aces was a runner up along with Dylan File of Double-A, and Teófilo Mendez of Single A Visalia among others.