Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks Series Preview
The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Chicago Cubs for their opening game of the season on Thursday March 27. It's the first of a four game series between the two National League playoff hopefuls.
The Cubs opened their season with a two game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo Japan, dropping both contests by scores of 4-1 and 6-3.
Offseason Moves
On December 7 the Cubs traded Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees for right-hander Cody Poteet. Six days later they landed one of the best players in baseball, when healthy, Kyle Tucker. The Astros received Isaac Paredes in the deal.
The Cubs made another trade with the Astros in late January, snagging Ryan Pressly to be their closer in exchange for minor leaguer Juan Bello.
Chicago also signed left-hander Mathew Boyd and former Diamondback Carson Kelly to free agent contracts. Just as spring training was starting they signed DH/First Baseman Justin Turner.
The Diamondbacks biggest move of the offseason was to sign star right-hander Corbin Burnes to a six year, $210 million dollar contract, but he will not pitch in this series. They also traded for first baseman Josh Naylor, replacing Christian Walker who left via free agency.
Pitching Matchups
Thursday, March 27, 7:10 P.M. MST
Left-hander Justin Steele will start for the Cubs. Last year he made 24 starts, and posted a 3.07 ERA along with a 3.23 FIP in 134 innings. His record was 5-5 and he produced 1.9 WAR.
Steele pitched the second game in Tokyo on March 19 and allowed five runs on five hits, including two homers in four innings of work, taking the loss
Zac Gallen will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, having been tabbed by manager Torey Lovullo for the opening day start. Gallen went 14-6 with a 3.65 ERA in 2024. He made 28 starts and threw 148 innings as he fought hamstring issues several times last year.
Friday, March 28, 6:40 P.M. MST
Right-hander Jameson Taillon is now entering his third year with the Cubs. He was very good last year, going 12-8 with a 3.27 ERA, albeit with a somewhat higher FIP of 3.92. He made 28 starts and pitched 165 innings, frequently going deeper in games.
Merrill Kelly is fully recovered fromt the shoulder issues that plagued him last year when he was limited to just 13 starts and 74 innings. He went 5-1 with a 4.03 ERA. Kelly struck out 16 batters in 15 spring innings while only walking five, but allowed some hard contact too, including three homers in succession to the Giants in his last spring tuneup.
Saturday, March 29, 5:10 P.M. MST
Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga pitched well on home soil in the Tokyo opener, tossing four hitless, scoreless innings against the Dodgers. He did walk four batters, and struck out two. As a 30 year-old rookie, the effervescent lefty was fabulous in 2024, going 15-3 with a 2.93 ERA in 29 starts, 173 innings.
Righty Brandon Pfaadt led the D-backs in innings pitched last year with 181.2 innings. While his ERA was an elevated 4.71, he pitched better than that, as evidenced by 3.61 FIP and 4.4 strikeout to walk ration. A solid spring led to him winning a rotation spot over Ryne Nelson.
Sunday, March 30, 1:10 P.M. MST
The Cubs have yet to name a starter for Sunday afternoon's matchup. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start for the D-backs. He too lost significant time last year due to a shoulder injury, and was not great when he came back. Making 10 starts, he posted a 5.05 ERA with a 4.57 FIP in 50 innings.
Rodriguez looked very sharp in spring, striking out 12 and walking just two in 10 Cactus League innings. He seems poised to reprieve his bend but don't break style. Signed to a four year, $80 million dollar contract prior to the 2024 season, Rodriguez was coming off a career best 3.30 ERA in 153 innings in 2023 while going 13-9 with 3.2 WAR.
Bullpens
In addition to Pressly closing, Porter Hodge had a sensational rookie debut in 2024, posting a 1.88 ERA in 43 innings. Ryan Brasier, formerly of the Dodgers, is a Cub now as well.
The D-backs will play the matchups between Justin Martinez and lefty A.J. Puk for ninth inning save chances. Kevin Ginkel will open the season on the IL with shoulder inflammation. Ryan Thompson and lefty Joe Mantiply will freqent the late inings as well. As of this writing it looks like Shelby Miller and Bryce Jarvis have both made the bulllpen, although that is unoffical. Ryne Nelson will be the long man. New addition Jalen Beeks has signed to be the third lefty in the pen.
Offense
In addition to Tucker the potentially potent Cubs offense is led by Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, and Dansby Swanson. First baseman Michael Busch smacked 21 homers in his first full major league season in 2024. Last year the Cubs finished seventh in the NL with 4.54 runs per game.
The D-backs led all of MLB with 5.47 runs per game last year. Despite losing Walker and Joc Pederson, they are still projected to have one of the top offenses in the league. Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte will take turns batting leadoff and second, creating a dynamic duo atop the order.
Prediction
Series split. The Diamondbacks offense is likely to be better against right-hand starters than left, and the Cubs are starting two lefties this series in Steele and Imanaga. The D-backs bullpen may be in flux suddenly with the Ginkel injury. While the D-backs appear to be the superior team on paper and in all projection system, taking three of four is difficult.