Can Ryne Nelson Continue Early MLB Success Against Padres?

The Diamondbacks will be hoping to secure a series split against the Padres, having dropped two of the first three. Game time is 1:10 P.M. MST. The season series has gone poorly for the D-backs, with a 5-13 record against San Diego.

Lineups

Jack Sommers

The D-backs will be sending rookie right-hander Ryne Nelson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) for his third career start. Nelson currently holds the franchise record for consecutive scoreless innings to start a career with 13, a streak that is still active. He threw seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts against the Padres in his MLB Debut on September 5th and followed that up with six scoreless innings against the Dodgers a week later. It will be the Padres’ second look at the 24-year-old righty, so we’ll see what adjustments San Diego hitters will make and if Nelson can counter them.

On Friday, pitching coach Brent Strom said that a couple areas of improvements for Nelson were to add more velocity to his slider, which sits 12 MPH slower than his fastball on average, and take the hump out of his curveball to make it tunnel with the 4-seamer better. Strom also praised Nelson’s ability to attack hitters and not get overwhelmed by the names on the back of the jerseys.

The Padres will look to veteran right-hander Yu Darvish (14-7, 3.16 ERA). Darvish has made 4 starts against the D-backs this year, going 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in 26 innings.

Pre-Game Notes

The Diamondbacks made a roster move. RHP Luis Frias was recalled from AAA Reno and RHP Keynan Middleton was place on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left toe.

The hard throwing Frias has been shuttled back and forth multiple times between Reno and the Major Leagues, but none of his stints in the show have gone well so far. He has a 12.34 ERA in 11.2 IP. He has 9 walks and falls behind in counts, and when he comes back in the zone he has been hit hard. It is paramount that he learn to harness his stuff and throw strikes to reach his potential.

This will be Middleton's third trip to the IL this season having previously suffered both ankle and elbow injuries. In 17 IP he has a 5.29 ERA. He's only walked three and struck out 15 batters, but five of the 16 hits he's allowed have been home runs.