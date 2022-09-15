Sergio Alcántara hit a three-run homer off Craig Kimbrel in the bottom of the 10th inning tonight giving the Diamondbacks a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For Alcántara it was a highlight in a season with many twists and turns, both professionally and personally. He was traded to the Diamondbacks by the Chicago Cubs on March 27th for cash. He made the D-backs Opening Day roster, but caught in a roster crunch, was designated for assignment on May 6th. Picked up off waivers by the San Diego Padres he spent less than two months with that team before being DFA'd again. This time he as claimed back by the Diamondbacks once again to begin his second sting with the club.

Asked what it was like moving back and forth between the same two team twice in a season he said "It was a little difficult. I've never gone through so many transactions, being released, then signed, then released again. It's just about preparation. Working hard for whatever team needs me."

Prior to his second stint with Arizona the utility infielder had not been hitting well in his limited opportunities. In 95 plate appearances he had just a .159 B.A. and .183 OBP. But with a little more consistent playing time since his return, something clicked. Coming into tonight's game he was batting .290/.351/.478 in his last 77 PA, including 4 doubles and 4 homers.

Speaking about his improved batting Alcántara said "It's the opportunity that's been given to me since I came here. I went to San Diego and obviously there were people with more priority as far as playing time. Once I came [back] over here they gave me more opportunity, that's the trust and confidence they've had in me. "

While it will remain an uphill battle for Alcántara to get more playing time, it's notable that all 5 of the home runs he's hit for the D-backs have either tied the game or given them the lead.

There were some other standout performances in this game. Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run in the first inning, his 25th of the year. Showing his versatility once again, he had a bunt base hit in the 6th inning. That's the third time he's had a homer and bunt base hit in the same game in the month of September alone. He also made a good running grab on a Max Muncy line drive to the gap in the third inning.

Corbin Carroll hit his third home run of the year, a line drive missile that just cleared the fence in right. His defense was on display all evening, making three excellent running catches.

Starter Zach Davies went 5.1 IP, giving up just two runs on two solo homers, keeping his team in the game. Caleb Smith, Joe Mantiply and Kevin Ginkel combined to give Torey Lovullo 3.2 scoreless innings in relief.

A defensive miscue by Ketel Marte on a bunt and a wild pitch by Reyes Moronta led to a Dodger run in the 10th, but they got through the inning without any further damage, setting up Alcántara's game winning blast.

The D-backs improved to 67-75, but remain in fourth place and game and a half behind the San Francisco Giants. They now take on the San Diego Padres in a four game series that begins Thursday night at Chase Field at 6:40 P.M.

Right-handed fireballer Drey Jameson will likely be making his major league debut, going up against Sean Manaea for San Diego.