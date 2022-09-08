Skip to main content
Tommy Henry Hit Hard Again, Diamondbacks fall to Padres 6-3

Tommy Henry Hit Hard Again, Diamondbacks fall to Padres 6-3

Yu Darvish and San Diego bullpen shut down Arizona after early fireworks

© Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Yu Darvish and San Diego bullpen shut down Arizona after early fireworks

The balls were flying out of the ballpark early in Petco field on a hot muggy night in San Diego with a game time temperature of 85 degrees. The first 6 hits of this game were all home runs. Daulton Varsho and Corbin Carroll hit back to back homers in the second inning staking Tommy Henry to a 2-0 lead. It was the first MLB homer of Carroll's career.  

Henry was not able to hold on to the lead. The Padres came back with two home runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, a two-run opposite field homer by Jurickson Profar and a solo homer by Jake Cronenworth to put San Diego up 3-2.

Varsho hit another solo shot in the 4th to tie the game at 3. It was Varsho's first multi-homer game of his career, giving him a career-high 23 on the season.  That was all the scoring for Arizona though. Yu Darvish got through the rest of his outing unscathed, pitching into the 7th inning before being removed. The Padres bullpen then shut down the D-backs the rest of the way, with help from inning ending double plays from Ketel Marte in the 5th and Christian Walker in the 7th. Carroll also got caught stealing 3rd base with nobody out in that 7th inning. Those missed opportunities cost the Diamondbacks.

Henry could not match Darvish. Wil Myers hit a solo homer in the 4th inning, the 6th homer of the game. Henry then gave up the 5th San Diego run in the 5th inning on an RBI single by Josh Bell, driving in Trent Grisham who had singled and stole a base to get into scoring position. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manager Torey Lovullo had seen enough and went to his bullpen. It was another disappointing outing for Henry who also struggled in his last start. Henry managed to throw first pitch strikes to 13 of 22 hitters, yet had just 41 strikes among his 70 pitches thrown. 

Henry's final line was 4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 3 HR, 1 HBP. Through 7 starts his record now stands at 3-4 with a 5.50 ERA.

Darvish is now 13-7 with a 3.31 ERA. Josh Hader picked up his 31st save of the year. 

The Diamondbacks record drops to 65-71. They have an off day tomorrow and will play the Rockies in Colorado on Friday night, 5:40 P.M. Arizona Time. 

In This Article (8)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres
Yu Darvish
Yu Darvish
Jurickson Profar
Jurickson Profar
Wil Myers
Wil Myers
Ketel Marte
Ketel Marte
Christian Walker
Christian Walker
Josh Hader
Josh Hader

Torey Lovullo pulls Tommy Henry in the 5th inning
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Tommy Henry Hit Hard Again, Diamondbacks fall to Padres 6-3

By Jack Sommers
Tommy Henry, Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks Look to Bounce Back Against the Padres

By Jack Sommers
Brandon Pfaadt delivers a pitch for the Reno Aces against the Salt Lake Bees.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Brandon Pfaadt named PCL Pitcher of the Month for August

By Michael McDermott
Deyvison De Los Santos is waiting for his turn to take batting practice in Minor League camp.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 6, 2022

By Michael McDermott
Merrill Kelly watches as Josh Bell rounds the bases after hitting a home run.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks can't finish off Padres, get walked off 6-5

By Michael McDermott
Merrill Kelly throws a pitch at Petco Park against the San Diego Pad4res
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks turn to Merrill Kelly to win 4th consecutive series

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen Won Player of the Week for  8/29-9/4
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Zac Gallen Wins NL Player of the Week

By Jack Sommers
USATSI_18955973_168399444_lowres
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Can the Diamondbacks Finish .500 in 2022?

By Jack Sommers