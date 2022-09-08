Tommy Henry Hit Hard Again, Diamondbacks fall to Padres 6-3

The balls were flying out of the ballpark early in Petco field on a hot muggy night in San Diego with a game time temperature of 85 degrees. The first 6 hits of this game were all home runs. Daulton Varsho and Corbin Carroll hit back to back homers in the second inning staking Tommy Henry to a 2-0 lead. It was the first MLB homer of Carroll's career.

Henry was not able to hold on to the lead. The Padres came back with two home runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, a two-run opposite field homer by Jurickson Profar and a solo homer by Jake Cronenworth to put San Diego up 3-2.

Varsho hit another solo shot in the 4th to tie the game at 3. It was Varsho's first multi-homer game of his career, giving him a career-high 23 on the season. That was all the scoring for Arizona though. Yu Darvish got through the rest of his outing unscathed, pitching into the 7th inning before being removed. The Padres bullpen then shut down the D-backs the rest of the way, with help from inning ending double plays from Ketel Marte in the 5th and Christian Walker in the 7th. Carroll also got caught stealing 3rd base with nobody out in that 7th inning. Those missed opportunities cost the Diamondbacks.

Henry could not match Darvish. Wil Myers hit a solo homer in the 4th inning, the 6th homer of the game. Henry then gave up the 5th San Diego run in the 5th inning on an RBI single by Josh Bell, driving in Trent Grisham who had singled and stole a base to get into scoring position.

Manager Torey Lovullo had seen enough and went to his bullpen. It was another disappointing outing for Henry who also struggled in his last start. Henry managed to throw first pitch strikes to 13 of 22 hitters, yet had just 41 strikes among his 70 pitches thrown.

Henry's final line was 4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 3 HR, 1 HBP. Through 7 starts his record now stands at 3-4 with a 5.50 ERA.

Darvish is now 13-7 with a 3.31 ERA. Josh Hader picked up his 31st save of the year.

The Diamondbacks record drops to 65-71. They have an off day tomorrow and will play the Rockies in Colorado on Friday night, 5:40 P.M. Arizona Time.