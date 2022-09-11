Skip to main content
Zac Gallen Goes for Franchise Record Scoreless Streak Today

Zac Gallen Goes for Franchise Record Scoreless Streak Today

Gallen's 41.1 consecutive scoreless IP just one behind Brandon Webb's franchise record of 42.

© Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gallen's 41.1 consecutive scoreless IP just one behind Brandon Webb's franchise record of 42.

Zac Gallen (11-2, 2.42 ERA) will be trying to break the franchise record 42 consecutive scoreless innings streak set by Brandon Webb in 2007. Gallen will just need to complete a scoreless first inning in order to set the record. He'll face the Colorado Rockies and Ryan Feltner (2-7, 5.85 ERA) in Coors Field at 12:10 P.M. MST.

Lineups

Diamondbacks Rockies lineups September 11, 2022

Gallen has not pitched since last Sunday due to the Diamondbacks adopting a 6-man rotation in September and having an off day this past Thursday. Gallen mentioned that he normally appreciates an extra day of rest, but two extra days makes it a little more complicated to work out his throwing program between starts and he'd need to be careful not to throw too much. 

The truth is it hasn't mattered much in his career, at least according to the numbers. The ERA is identical and the WHIP is slightly higher, due to a slightly elevated walk rate, as might be expected. One noted benefit is the strikeout rate is higher when Gallen gets more than 5 days of rest. 

Days RestGIP&nbsp;ERAWHIP

4 Days

31

176.1

3.16

1.049

5 Days

30

172

3.03

1.157

6+ Days

15

77.2

3.01

1.172

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While the record will be a nice to have, the Diamondbacks need a lot more than one scoreless inning from Gallen today. They have lost 4 games in a row on this 6-game road trip, having lost the last two in San Diego and the first two in Colorado. Two of those losses were 9th inning walk-offs in games that definitely should have been won. 

Since scoring 9 runs in the top of the 5th inning Friday night, the D-backs have scored just 1 run since, a span of 13 innings. The offense will look to get untracked today against the rookie Feltner, who gave up 4 runs on 5 hits in 4.1 IP against Milwaukee in his last start. 

Ketel Marte is getting a scheduled day off today. Geraldo Perdomo, who is out of the lineup today, had a bad collision at first base last night with Rockies starter Jose Urena, but stayed in the game before being lifted in the 8th for a pinch hitter. There is no word of any lingering injury as of this writing. 

Sergio Alcantara will play shortstop. Alcantara has hit well since returning to the Diamondbacks on July 5th. In 74 PA his triple slash is .288/.351/.485, leading to an impressive .836 OPS and 130 wRC+

Stone Garrett will get his first start of the series and second of the 6 game road trip at DH today. He's batting  .424 with a 1.242 OPS in 36 PA so far. 

In This Article (5)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies
Zac Gallen
Zac Gallen
Ketel Marte
Ketel Marte
Sergio Alcantara
Sergio Alcantara

Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Zac Gallen Goes for Franchise Record Scoreless Streak Today

By Jack Sommers
A.J. Vukovich participates in the High School Home Run Derby in 2019.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 10, 2022

By Michael McDermott
C.J. Cron rounds the bases after hitting a 3-run home run against the Diamondbacks.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Big inning dooms the Diamondbacks to their 4th consecutive loss

By Michael McDermott
Torey Lovullo takes the ball from Madison Bumgarner.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Can the Diamondbacks Overcome the Bullpen Tonight?

By Jack Sommers
Pitch Clock is coming to MLB after 8 years of testing
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

MLB's Slow Pace of Play Goes Against Tradition

By Jack Sommers
Deyvison De Los Santos is waiting for his turn to take batting practice in Minor League camp.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 9, 2022

By Michael McDermott
Daulton Varsho hit his first career grand slam
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

D-backs walked off again, losing 13-10 in Colorado

By Jack Sommers
Ketel Marte homers in Coors field
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks Open a Pivotal Weekend Series at Coors Field

By Jack Sommers