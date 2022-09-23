Zac Gallen Wins Pitching Duel but D-backs Lose Game

The D-backs bullpen took their MLB leading 37th bullpen loss of the season, wasting a career performance by Zac Gallen and a clutch homer by Christian Walker in the process. Mookie Betts lined a single to left off of Joe Mantiply to drive in the winning run in a 3-2 Dodger victory. The inning was set up by the Dodgers loading the bases against Reyes Moronta, who took the loss, and Mantiply was charged with a blown save.

The game lived up to it's billing as a pitcher's duel between Julio Urias and Zac Gallen. Urias was good, going 5.1 innings, giving up 3 hits and one unearned run. He walked one and struck out five. Perhaps with an eye towards the post season Dave Roberts pulled him after just 89 pitches.

Gallen wasn't just good, he was masterful, setting career highs in innings pitched with eight and strikeouts with 13. He dominated the Dodgers lineup from the outset, retiring the first 11 batters he faced, including a stretch of five strikeouts in a row spanning the second to the fourth. He also struck out four in a row between the 7th and 8th.

The only two hits Gallen allowed came in the fourth inning. Stone Garrett was unable to make the play on a sinking fly ball that got past him to the wall for a two out triple by Will Smith. Max Muncy then lined a ball up the first base line that just hit the chalk, driving in Smith with a double. That was all Gallen gave up for the rest of the game. He didn't walk a batter. Of his 98 pitches, an astounding 77 were for strikes. He jumped ahead of almost every batter, firing 23 of 26 first pitch strikes.

Gallen had a great feel for his curveball and threw almost as many of them as he did fastballs, 38 to 41. He dropped in nine curves for called strikes, induced 10 swing and misses, two fouls, and just two balls in play on the pitch. His ERA dropped to 2.46

The offense was stymied for most of the night by the Urias and the Dodger bullpen. A single, an error on a fielders choice and walk loaded the bases with one out in the 3rd. Stone Garrett lifted a sacrifice fly to center driving in the game's first run. Garrett also doubled to lead off the sixth inning. But Emmanuel Rivera line out sharply to third and Evan Phillips came in to strike out Walker and Carson Kelly, stranding Garrett.

The game went into the ninth tied 1-1. Jake McCarthy got hit by a pitch from Craig Kimbrel to start the inning. He then took off to steal second and was initially called safe. However the play was overturned on umpires review. McCarthy was over aggressive on the slide and had popped off the bag. Torey Lovullo protested that Roberts took too long to request the umpires review, claiming the clock had already ticked down to zero. The umpires didn't agree. That caught stealing proved pivotal as Walker then crushed a home run to straight away center giving the D-backs a 2-1 lead instead of a 3-1 lead.

Moronta came in to pitch the ninth and got ahead of Cody Bellinger 0-2, but then the count went full and Bellinger was able to reach down on a pitch below the zone and hit a double. One out later, an intentional walk to Freddie Freeman and a single by Will Smith loaded the bases. Mantiply came into the game and induced a slow roller towards third by Max Muncy. He was safe at first for an infield single, scoring Bellinger with the tying run. Mantiply struck out Joey Gallo, but then Betts lined a single to left ending the game.

The D-backs played their hearts out this series, and have nothing to hang their heads about. They came very close to winning four of the five games against the best team in baseball. Perhaps they even served notice that they will be a team to be reckoned with in 2023. In somewhat of a microcosm of the season however, we are left wondering what might have been this year were it not for the inability of the bullpen to close out games. General Manager Mike Hazen and his front office have their work cut out for them to turn this bullpen around so the team has a chance to be competitive next year.

With the loss, the Diamondbacks fall to 70-81. They head home for the final home stand of the year. It's Fan Appreciation Weekend at Chase Field. They will face the San Francisco Giants for a three game set. The first game begins at 6:40 P.M. tomorrow night. Rookie left hander Tommy Henry will be called back up to make the start for the D-backs, and Carlos Rodon will go for the Giants. You can purchase tickets through SI Tickets.