Skip to main content
Christian Walker is Going for 100 RBI in 2022

Christian Walker is Going for 100 RBI in 2022

The veteran first baseman is having a career year

© Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran first baseman is having a career year

Christian Walker is having a career year for the Diamondbacks. He's played in 156 of 158 team games, starting 153. He's long since set career highs in homers with 36 and RBI with 93, to go along with an .803 OPS and career high 125 OPS+. Seven More RBI in the final five games to reach 100 may seem like a lofty goal. But he's been hot for the last two months and is coming off a three hit game where he fell just a homer shy of the cycle. 

He's increased his batting average with runners in scoring position each month, and over his last 57 games since August 1st has hit .300/.357/.544, .901 OPS overall with 13 homers and 41 RBI. 

Walker leads all MLB first baseman in defensive runs saved with +17 and should be the favorite for the NL Gold Glove Award at first base. It's all added up to five WAR as calculated by Baseball-Reference.com. The only two first baseman in MLB who have a higher total are Paul Goldschmidt of the Cardinals and Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers.

The 31 year old Walker is a veteran leader in the clubhouse and it's not uncommon to see players, both younger and older, on chairs gathered around his locker discussing the day's game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Entering his second year of arbitration during the off season, Walker is due for a hefty pay increase from his current $2.6 Million, and could see that number go as high as seven or eight million. 

In This Article (2)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Christian Walker
Christian Walker

Christian Walker is having a career season for the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Christian Walker is Going for 100 RBI in 2022

By Jack Sommers
Drey Jameson goes six strong innings against the Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Drey Jameson Shows Maturity in Diamondbacks 8-4 Win

By Jack Sommers
Drey Jameson throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks at Giants Lineups October 1

By Jack Sommers
Brandon Pfaadt delivers a pitch for the Reno Aces against the Salt Lake Bees.
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Reno Wins Pacific Coast League Championship Game 6-2

By Michael McDermott
Merrill Kelly gives up eight runs in San Francisco
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Merrill Kelly, Giant Killer No More

By Jack Sommers
Geraldo Perdomo is heating up at the plate.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks at Giants Lineups September 30

By Jack Sommers
Sep 15, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (21) celebrates with relief pitcher Rafael Montero (47) after the Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Free Agent Possibilities for the Diamondbacks Bullpen

By Michael McDermott
Merrill Kelly throws a pitch at Petco Park against the San Diego Pad4res
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks at Giants Weekend Pitching Matchups

By Jack Sommers