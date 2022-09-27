Skip to main content
Dominic Canzone named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

Canzone was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for September 20th-25th after going 8-for-20 with 4 home runs.

David Calvert - Calvert Photography

Reno Aces outfielder Dominic Canzone was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for September 20th-25th. In five games against Las Vegas, Canzone was 8-for-20 with a double, four home runs, three walks, nine RBI, and seven runs scored as the Aces won five out of six games. The left-handed hitting outfielder has been making a push to get into the big leagues next season.

Canzone was originally drafted by the Diamondbacks in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Ohio State. His carrying traits are plus raw power and his ability to generate big exit velocity numbers, clocked as high as 115 MPH in a Spring Training game earlier this year. He's projected to be a left-handed platoon bat at either corner outfield spot and first base, although Canzone has done a decent job of hitting lefties this season.

He's spent most of the season with Triple-A Reno, with 350 of his 422 plate appearances coming with the D-backs' top minor league affiliate. With Reno, Canzone is batting .284/.351/.498 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI. 

The D-backs have a crowded mix of young left-handed hitting outfielders trying to establish themselves in the big leagues, with Alek Thomas recently being sent down to work on his approach after seeing his playing time reduced of late. Canzone is one of many players in the system that are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this off-season, so the team will have to make a decision on whether to keep or trade him sooner rather than later. 

