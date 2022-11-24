Skip to main content

Happy Thanksgiving!

A Thank you to all our readers and supporters

On behalf of FanNation Inside the Diamondbacks we would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday. 

We are especially grateful to the all of you who have taken the time to read what we have to say about the Diamondbacks and support us as we try to grow this website.

We are grateful to The Arena Group for giving us this opportunity and placing trust in us to publish under the Sports Illustrated Media Group banner.

We are very thankful to the Arizona Diamondbacks organization and especially the the communications department who make covering the team possible.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

And we are thankful for the players, manager and coaches who give it their all every day. Covering and getting to watch this team of athletes play the game we love is truly a blessing.

We look forward to bringing you all the news and happenings throughout the rest of the off season, including December 4th-7th from the Baseball Winter Meetings.   There are just 81 days to go until spring training starts. It will be here before you know it !

In This Article (1)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

Thanksgiving Day Turkey
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Happy Thanksgiving!

By Jack Sommers and Michael McDermott
Sep 18, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson (52) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #9: RHP Ryne Nelson

By Michael McDermott
Mark Melancon
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Mark Melancon

By Jack Sommers
Oct 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Deyvison De Los Santos plays for the Salt River Rafters during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #10: Infielder Deyvison De Los Santos

By Michael McDermott
Jose Quintana
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Looking at the Left Handed Starter Market for the Diamondbacks

By Jack Sommers
Mike Hazen and Amiel Sawdaye
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Free Agent Targets for the Diamondbacks

By Michael McDermott
Nov 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (43) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during game five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Noah Syndergaard Would Give Arizona a Veteran Starter

By Michael McDermott
Sep 11, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes (29) pitches during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Alex Reyes Is a Great Buy-Low Candidate for the Bullpen

By Michael McDermott