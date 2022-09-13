Skip to main content
Rawlings Gold Glove Award to Include Utility Players

Rawlings Gold Glove Award to Include Utility Players

In addition to the nine defensive positions, Rawlings has announced a category for utility players.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the nine defensive positions, Rawlings has announced a category for utility players.

Rawlings has added a new category to their Gold Glove Awards. Starting this season, the company announced they will be awarding Gold Gloves to utility players in each league in addition to the nine defensive positions.

“We’re thrilled to finally introduce a Rawlings Gold Glove Award that recognizes players with the superior defensive ability to play multiple positions. Utility players are some of the most versatile athletes you’ll see on the field, and it’s time for them to be rewarded for their tremendous defense, alongside position players.”  Source

For a player to qualify for a Gold Glove, they need to log 713 innings in their team's first 141 games. The exact requirements to qualify as a utility player are not yet known. One  Diamondback who could particularly benefit from this change however would  be outfielder/catcher Daulton Varsho.

Last week Jack Sommers wrote an article detailing how Varsho has developed into a Gold Glove contender in the outfield. Varsho has logged 762.2 innings in the outfield, with 465.2 in right field and 287 in center. Originally coming up as a catcher, he's also logged 175 innings behind the plate, giving him a somewhat unique profile.  

If Varsho is under consideration for the utility position, he might face stiff competition from Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals for the award. Edman has logged over 500 innings at both shortstop and second base, as well as 26 innings at third base. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Varsho has rated +12 Defensive Runs Saved by Sports Info Solutions. That ranks 11th overall but 2nd only to Edman (+19) among multiple position players.   

Varsho ranks 3rd overall in the NL in Statcast's Runs Prevented with +12.  Edman rates +14.

Varsho also ranks 1st  in Statcast runs prevented when isolated just to RF where he has a +7 rating, compared to Mookie Betts, who rates +3.  However in Defensive Runs saved Betts holds  a edge in RF over Varsho, despite many more innings played there, +13 to +11

All positions, Defensive Runs Saved List

All positions, Runs Prevented List

Zack Greinke's Gold Glove Award for the 2017 Season
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Rawlings Gold Glove Award to Include Utility Players

By Michael McDermott
Kyle Nelson being pulled by Torey Lovullo after poor outing
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Pitcher's Duel Spoiled by Bullpen, Dodgers Defeat D-Backs 6-0

By Jack Sommers
Brandon Pfaadt delivers a pitch for the Reno Aces against the Salt Lake Bees.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Leandro Cedeño, Brandon Pfaadt named Diamondbacks Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month

By Michael McDermott
Jordan Luplow called by the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Jordan Luplow Returns to Crowded Diamondbacks Outfield

By Jack Sommers
Rookie Ryne Nelson will start against the Dodgers September 12
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Pitching Matchups for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Series

By Jack Sommers
Brandon Pfaadt delivers a pitch for the Reno Aces against the Salt Lake Bees.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 11, 2022

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen throws 7 shutout innings, ups scoreless streak to 41.1 IP
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Zac Gallen's Scoreless Streak: By the Numbers

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen sets franchise record for scoreless IP in the 1st inning today
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Gallen Breaks Webb's Scoreless Streak in Diamondbacks 12-6 Victory

By Jack Sommers