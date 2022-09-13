Rawlings Gold Glove Award to Include Utility Players

Rawlings has added a new category to their Gold Glove Awards. Starting this season, the company announced they will be awarding Gold Gloves to utility players in each league in addition to the nine defensive positions.

“We’re thrilled to finally introduce a Rawlings Gold Glove Award that recognizes players with the superior defensive ability to play multiple positions. Utility players are some of the most versatile athletes you’ll see on the field, and it’s time for them to be rewarded for their tremendous defense, alongside position players.” Source

For a player to qualify for a Gold Glove, they need to log 713 innings in their team's first 141 games. The exact requirements to qualify as a utility player are not yet known. One Diamondback who could particularly benefit from this change however would be outfielder/catcher Daulton Varsho.

Last week Jack Sommers wrote an article detailing how Varsho has developed into a Gold Glove contender in the outfield. Varsho has logged 762.2 innings in the outfield, with 465.2 in right field and 287 in center. Originally coming up as a catcher, he's also logged 175 innings behind the plate, giving him a somewhat unique profile.

If Varsho is under consideration for the utility position, he might face stiff competition from Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals for the award. Edman has logged over 500 innings at both shortstop and second base, as well as 26 innings at third base.

Varsho has rated +12 Defensive Runs Saved by Sports Info Solutions. That ranks 11th overall but 2nd only to Edman (+19) among multiple position players.

Varsho ranks 3rd overall in the NL in Statcast's Runs Prevented with +12. Edman rates +14.

Varsho also ranks 1st in Statcast runs prevented when isolated just to RF where he has a +7 rating, compared to Mookie Betts, who rates +3. However in Defensive Runs saved Betts holds a edge in RF over Varsho, despite many more innings played there, +13 to +11

All positions, Defensive Runs Saved List

All positions, Runs Prevented List