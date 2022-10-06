Top 10 Former Diamondbacks in the Postseason

Max Scherzer was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the first round, 11th overall of the 2006 draft. With Scott Boras as his agent it took a full year for him to sign however, and he even pitched in Independent ball in the mean time. Once he finally got in the system He didn't take long to get through the system making a stunning debut on April 29th, 2008. Shockingly, he was traded after the 2009 season for Ian Kennedy. While the trade looked good for the D-backs early on, as Kennedy won 21 games for a 2011 playoff team, it was all down hill for the Arizona side after that. Scherzer won the first of his three Cy Young Awards in 2012 and has never looked back. Age and injury have slowed him a little the last few years, but when on the mound the fiery competitor remains among the best pitchers in the league. He made 23 starts in 2022, going 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA and 10.7 K/9