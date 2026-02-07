D-backs Outfielder Joins Team Netherlands in World Baseball Classic

The list Arizona Diamondbacks participating in the World Baseball classic continues to grow larger. On Thursday, it was announced that D-backs prospect and outfielder Druw Jones would be joining the tournament, representing Team Netherlands this year.

Team Netherlands will be managed by Andruw Jones — Druw Jones' Hall of Fame father. The Jones family is of Curacaoan heritage, a Caribbean island within the kingdom of the Netherlands. D-backs pitching prospect Jatoine Kelly will also join the team.

"The son of recently elected Hall of Famer Andruw Jones, Druw was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 Draft by the D-backs," MLB.com's Rob Terranova writes.

"Injuries have hampered his progress as a pro, but still just 22 years old, Druw is an elite defender in center field -- much like his dad -- whose plus-plus speed plays in the outfield and on the basepaths. After a slow start in 2025 at High-A, Jones began to tap into his natural power, hitting .284 with an .837 OPS between July and August last year."

It's certainly been a bit of a difficult climb for the former No. 2 overall pick. Jones has struggled to climb his way up Arizona's farm system, but the untapped potential remains.

Jones' defense is of the highest caliber, and his speed on the bases is also an asset. Jones won Minor League Baseball's defensive player of the year award for his excellence in center field during the 2025 minor league season.

2026 will be an important season in Jones' development. The confidence and power at the plate began to show itself in the latter half of 2025, but remaining consistent with that approach and ability is crucial.

Jones ended 2025 as the No. 14 prospect in Arizona's farm system, a steep drop from the No. 3 status he enjoyed at the end of 2024. Development is a slow path for many prospects, however, and it often takes just one hot streak to send a player on a meteoric rise. Jones also received an invitation to 2026's big league Spring Training.

But for now, the focus will be on competing on a national scale. The World Baseball Classic remains one of the most anticipated events in baseball, bringing the game to an international stage.

