Diamondbacks Outfielder Becomes Team's Latest WBC Commitment

Another member of the Arizona Diamondbacks has committed to the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Outfielder Alek Thomas, who played in the 2023 tournament, will join Team Mexico for the second time.

Thomas' commitment was announced by Team Mexico's official account on X/Twitter. Thomas is the only D-back to play for Team Mexico this season.

He also becomes the sixth notable member of Arizona's major league roster to commit to a WBC team, joining the likes of Corbin Carroll (Team USA), Geraldo Perdomo (Team Dominican Republic) Ketel Marte (Team Dominican Republic) Eduardo Rodriguez (Team Venezuela) and Nolan Arenado (Team Puerto Rico).

Thomas' 2025 season was not one that stood out statistically, but the speedy outfielder remains a positive defensive presence in the outfield. He hit .249/.289/.370 in the 2025 season with nine homers, good for an 81 wRC+ (19% below league average).

Still, Thomas has generally been an asset in center field, oftentimes making impressive catches look routine. He'll bring that prowess to the international stage for Team Mexico, joining Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena and Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

There's even a chance Thomas will be able to face off against some of his D-backs teammates during this WBC process. On March 3, Arizona will play an exhibition game against Team Mexico at Salt River Fields — the site of the D-backs' Spring Training efforts.

Outside of the tournament, Thomas has a relatively pivotal year ahead of him.

After the D-backs traded fellow lefty speedster Jake McCarthy to the Colorado Rockies this offseason (and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s ACL injury in late 2025), Arizona's outfield has thinned out.

Thomas figures to be the everyday center fielder, but young players like Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawlar could take up some of the outfield reps after the addition of Arenado at third base. Utilityman Tim Tawa and switch-hitter Jorge Barrosa may see some time out there, as well.

And behind those names looms No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt, who has risen rapidly through the minor league system. In terms of defense, particularly in center, Thomas still holds an upper hand over many, if not all of these players, but a strong showing in spring training could end up applying some pressure there.

Regardless of roster implications, however, D-backs fans will have plenty of reason to tune into the WBC this year.

