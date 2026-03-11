It hasn't been that long since Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen started the All-Star Game and placed third in National League Cy Young voting. For a number of years, Gallen was the true ace of the D-backs' staff.

But then, a career-worst 4.83 ERA changed the perception of Gallen. At the 2025 trade deadline, while GM Mike Hazen and the D-backs sold off valuable pieces, the interest was not there on Gallen.

A recent article from Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly perfectly encapsulated how Gallen has sunk in the national eye. As Kelly ranked all 30 MLB aces, he placed Gallen as the eighth-worst in baseball, below Yusei Kikuchi of the Angels.

Granted, Gallen may not be the ace of the D-backs' staff once Corbin Burnes returns from injury. But the Diamondbacks may ultimately benefit from such an outlook on their right-hander, for one specific reason.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Could Benefit From Motivation

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws to first base for an out during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

"Zac Gallen declined the one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer from the Diamondbacks this past offseason, but his market never materialized with the QO offer attached to him following a down year. He ended up settling for a $22.025 million deal to return to the Diamondbacks, but it's a pact that includes more than $14 million in deferred money," Kelly wrote.

"However, the Snakes have to be hoping there's more in there from Gallen, who posted consecutive top-five NL Cy Young Award finishes in 2022 and 2023. But since posting a 3.04 ERA and 3.16 FIP between 2022 and 2023, Gallen has a 4.31 ERA and 4.01 FIP."

Gallen's poor results and slow market allowed the D-backs to work out a more team-friendly deal with their former ace. Gallen himself had repeatedly expressed a desire to return.

But Gallen has also pitched better with a chip on his shoulder. Following 2025's deadline snub, Gallen dialed up a 3.32 ERA in the final two months of the year. Without a robust market, Gallen then said he was determined to "bet on myself."

"I felt like I've always kind of bet on myself. So I was like, 'Let's bet on ourselves,'" Gallen told reporters upon his return to Arizona's spring training facility.

"I think I felt like I owed it to myself, owed to my family, even owed it to the organization, the fans here, like come back, have a good year and kind of prove prove my worth again and get that little added extra motivation."

So far in Cactus League play, Gallen has displayed a higher fastball velocity, climbing above 95 MPH on multiple occasions. He has yet to give up a run, and put forward a three-inning performance against the Mariners in his most recent start.

Even if Gallen is far removed from the 2.54 ERA he posted in 2022, there are still plenty of signs that he still has ace-like potential remaining. Back on a contract year with what was nearly rock-bottom behind him, Gallen is at worst a positive regression candidate, and at best a dormant ace.

A motivated Gallen is a dangerous arm.