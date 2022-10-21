Chad Patrick Lit Up in Third Fall League Start

Chad Patrick made his third start in the Arizona Fall League and it was another rough outing. The Diamondbacks' fourth rounder in the 2021 draft surrendered six runs on ten hits, one walk, and three strikeouts in a 10-6 win by the Salt River Rafters. He threw 56 pitches, 38 for strikes. His velocity on the 4-Seam Fastball was down a tick from his last two starts, averaging 89.5-93.5 MPH.

It's been a disappointing fall for Patrick, who has pitched to a 12.96 ERA and a 2.52 WHIP in three starts. What plagued Patrick in this start was the inability to avoid loud contact, with Mesa hitting seven balls over 100 MPH out of 16 balls put into play. Two of them were classified as barrels in the Statcast Game Feed. He did have some impressive strikeouts, punching out Jasson Domínguez, Joe Mack, and Mason Auer.

Cooper Hummel caught all seven innings behind the plate and had three trips to the plate. After flying out on the first pitch in his first two at-bats, he drew a walk in the sixth inning that brought up the potential tying run to the plate in a seven-run inning.

Jackson Goddard came in with runners on first and second and no outs in a 5-1 game. After a pair of popouts, Goddard allowed the runner from second to score on a two-out single. He rung up Tyler Hardman to close out the inning. He then posted a clean fifth inning on the mound to finish his appearance.