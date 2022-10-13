Chad Patrick Makes Second Arizona Fall League Start

Chad Patrick made his second start for the Salt River Rafters against the Peoria Javelinas in a seven-inning game. Patrick completed the first three innings, allowing two runs on three hits, no walks, one strikeout, and two hit batters. He threw 53 pitches, 37 for strikes. He induced five swings and misses on the day, four on his 4-seam fastball and another on a slider.

The 4-seamer sat 91.0-94.5 MPH and the slider was 83-87. The two pitches accounted for 48 of the 53 pitches Patrick threw on the day. There were some command lapses with the fastball, with both hit-by-pitches on fastballs up and in to right-handed hitters. That allowed Peoria to score two runs on a blooper down the left field line. On the day as a whole, Patrick didn't give up much loud contact and induced five ground ball outs vs. two fly ball outs.

Jordan Lawlar got the start as the designated hitter and had three line drive hits, including a leadoff triple in the bottom of the seventh that sparked a come from behind win. His three hits recorded exit velocities of 99, 98, and 102 MPH respectively. He scored on a walk-off two-run double by Braxton Fulford.

Cooper Hummel started behind the plate and caught the first four innings. He had one at-bat, which was a single hit at 103.9 MPH through the right side of the infield. He took a nasty foul tip in the third inning and was pinch hit for by Fulford in the fourth.