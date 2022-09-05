Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 4, 2022
AAA: Reno Aces 13, Las Vegas Aviators 12
Dominic Canzone had a successful return to the lineup, reaching base all 5 times (3 singles, 2 walks), driving in 3, and scoring 4 times.
Dominic Fletcher went 3-for-4 with a run scored
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 8, Frisco RoughRiders 11
Blake Walston turned in another solid start, allowing 1 run on just 1 hit, 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts in 5 innings and 80 pitches.
Jordan Lawlar went 2-for-5 with a home run in the 7th
Jorge Barrosa had 2 hits, including a double, in 5 at-bats
Blaze Alexander had a double, a walk, and scored twice. He was surprisingly pinch hit for in the 8th inning for another right-handed hitter.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 5, Tri-City Dust Devils 6 (F/11)
Deyvison De Los Santos went 2-for-5
A.J. Vukovich had a single, a walk, and an RBI from the leadoff spot. He's currently sporting a 9-game hitting streak, in which he's hit 15-for-39 (.385) with 5 home runs and a .821 slugging%.
Luke Albright pitched 6 innings and allowed 2 runs on 6 hits, 2 walks, and 6 strikeouts.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 3, Lake Elsinore Storm 5
Manuel Peña drove in a run and drew a walk in 4 plate appearances
Ivan Melendez went 0-for-4
Dylan Ray pitched 2 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts