Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 4, 2022

Blake Walston turned in a strong start for Amarillo, Jordan Lawlar homered, and A.J. Vukovich extended his hitting streak to 9 games.

AAA: Reno Aces 13, Las Vegas Aviators 12

Dominic Canzone had a successful return to the lineup, reaching base all 5 times (3 singles, 2 walks), driving in 3, and scoring 4 times.

Dominic Fletcher went 3-for-4 with a run scored

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 8, Frisco RoughRiders 11

Blake Walston turned in another solid start, allowing 1 run on just 1 hit, 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts in 5 innings and 80 pitches.

Jordan Lawlar went 2-for-5 with a home run in the 7th

Jorge Barrosa had 2 hits, including a double, in 5 at-bats

Blaze Alexander had a double, a walk, and scored twice. He was surprisingly pinch hit for in the 8th inning for another right-handed hitter.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 5, Tri-City Dust Devils 6 (F/11)

Deyvison De Los Santos went 2-for-5

A.J. Vukovich had a single, a walk, and an RBI from the leadoff spot. He's currently sporting a 9-game hitting streak, in which he's hit 15-for-39 (.385) with 5 home runs and a .821 slugging%.

Luke Albright pitched 6 innings and allowed 2 runs on 6 hits, 2 walks, and 6 strikeouts.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 3, Lake Elsinore Storm 5

Manuel Peña drove in a run and drew a walk in 4 plate appearances

Ivan Melendez went 0-for-4

Dylan Ray pitched 2 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts