Jordan Lawlar Stays Hot in Arizona Fall League

The Salt River Rafters lost to the Glendale Desert Dogs by a score of 11-9. Jordan Lawlar, the No. 2 prospect on our list of the Diamondbacks Top 10 prospects, was the designated hitter and batted third in the lineup.

Jordan Lawlar

1-3, HR, 2 BB, CS, SO, RBI, 2 R

Lawlar walked in his first two plate appearances, on just eight pitches. After his second walk, Lawlar was thrown out attempting to steal second. He had a short lead and a bad jump on the attempt. His third trip to the plate was a foul pop-up to first with the bases loaded and one out. In his fourth plate appearance, Lawlar worked to a 2-1 count before crushing a middle-middle changeup onto the left field berm for a solo home run.

In his fifth plate appearance, Lawlar worked a 2-2 count before getting rung up on a slider that nipped the very top of the strike zone. He challenged the call, which was unsuccessful.

Full Highlight Reel of Lawlar's Day:

Other Players

Reds prospect Noelvi Marte, ranked 18th overall by MLB Pipeline, hit a first inning home run. The ball had an exit velocity of 98.0 MPH and barely cleared the left field fence. The shortstop prospect and headliner in the Luis Castillo deal got reps at third base.

Zac Veen went 4-4 with two-run single, stole a base, and hit a long home run to straightaway right field. The ball was hit 102.4 MPH and traveled 420 feet.

Brewers first baseman Zavien Warren had two extra base hits, both registering exit velocities higher than 100. He hit a double 106.3 MPH followed by a three-run homer that left the bat at 101.4 MPH.

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn, who got the start at second base, showed off some impressive range on balls hit to his left. Winn also had two walks and an RBI single at the plate, in which he took the ball the other way.