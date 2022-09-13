Skip to main content
Leandro Cedeño, Brandon Pfaadt named Diamondbacks Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month

Leandro Cedeño, Brandon Pfaadt named Diamondbacks Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month

Pfaadt and Cedeño also won their league's respective Player and Pitcher of the Month for August.

© David Calvert - Calvert Photography

Pfaadt and Cedeño also won their league's respective Player and Pitcher of the Month for August.

The Diamondbacks have announced their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for August 2022.

Player: First Baseman Leandro Cedeño

Pitcher: RHP Brandon Pfaadt 

Pfaadt, 23, was recently named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for August. In five starts with AAA Reno, he was 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 31 innings. Pfaadt struck out 32, walked 9, and opposing hitters batted .151 (16-for-106) against him. The former 5th round pick has developed into one of the D-backs best pitching prospects, ranking 5th on our Top 10 prospects in the organization.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cedeño, 26, was a Minor League signing by the D-backs in November after spending 7 years in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Cedeño has done nothing but smash baseballs with AA Amarillo, hitting .310 with a .937 OPS. His 30 home runs is a franchise record. For the month of August, Cedeño hit .398 (37-for-93) with 8 home runs and an OPS of 1.152. His strong month at the plate earned him Texas League Player of the Month and a promotion to AAA Reno.

In This Article (1)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt delivers a pitch for the Reno Aces against the Salt Lake Bees.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Leandro Cedeño, Brandon Pfaadt named Diamondbacks Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month

By Michael McDermott
Jordan Luplow called by the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Jordan Luplow Returns to Crowded Diamondbacks Outfield

By Jack Sommers
Rookie Ryne Nelson will start against the Dodgers September 12
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Pitching Matchups for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Series

By Jack Sommers
Brandon Pfaadt delivers a pitch for the Reno Aces against the Salt Lake Bees.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 11, 2022

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen throws 7 shutout innings, ups scoreless streak to 41.1 IP
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Zac Gallen's Scoreless Streak: By the Numbers

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen sets franchise record for scoreless IP in the 1st inning today
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Gallen Breaks Webb's Scoreless Streak in Diamondbacks 12-6 Victory

By Jack Sommers
Zac Gallen throws 7 shutout innings, ups scoreless streak to 41.1 IP
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Zac Gallen Breaks Franchise Record with 42.1 Scoreless Innings

By Jack Sommers
Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Zac Gallen Goes for Franchise Record Scoreless Streak Today

By Jack Sommers