The Diamondbacks have announced their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for August 2022.

Player: First Baseman Leandro Cedeño

Pitcher: RHP Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt, 23, was recently named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for August. In five starts with AAA Reno, he was 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 31 innings. Pfaadt struck out 32, walked 9, and opposing hitters batted .151 (16-for-106) against him. The former 5th round pick has developed into one of the D-backs best pitching prospects, ranking 5th on our Top 10 prospects in the organization.

Cedeño, 26, was a Minor League signing by the D-backs in November after spending 7 years in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Cedeño has done nothing but smash baseballs with AA Amarillo, hitting .310 with a .937 OPS. His 30 home runs is a franchise record. For the month of August, Cedeño hit .398 (37-for-93) with 8 home runs and an OPS of 1.152. His strong month at the plate earned him Texas League Player of the Month and a promotion to AAA Reno.