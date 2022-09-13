Leandro Cedeño, Brandon Pfaadt named Diamondbacks Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month
The Diamondbacks have announced their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for August 2022.
Player: First Baseman Leandro Cedeño
Pitcher: RHP Brandon Pfaadt
Pfaadt, 23, was recently named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for August. In five starts with AAA Reno, he was 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 31 innings. Pfaadt struck out 32, walked 9, and opposing hitters batted .151 (16-for-106) against him. The former 5th round pick has developed into one of the D-backs best pitching prospects, ranking 5th on our Top 10 prospects in the organization.
Cedeño, 26, was a Minor League signing by the D-backs in November after spending 7 years in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Cedeño has done nothing but smash baseballs with AA Amarillo, hitting .310 with a .937 OPS. His 30 home runs is a franchise record. For the month of August, Cedeño hit .398 (37-for-93) with 8 home runs and an OPS of 1.152. His strong month at the plate earned him Texas League Player of the Month and a promotion to AAA Reno.