SI

Dodgers Agree to Re-Sign Franchise Icon Clayton Kershaw

The veteran, as anticipated, is back in Los Angeles.

Mike McDaniel

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw is back with the franchise for the 2025 season.
Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw is back with the franchise for the 2025 season. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a new contract with veteran franchise icon Clayton Kershaw, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

The 36-year-old Kershaw pitched in just seven games last season as he dealt with a toe injury and a torn meniscus. In those seven starts, he posted a 4.50 ERA across 30 innings with 24 strikeouts.

Kershaw is two years removed from a 13-5 campaign in 2023 when he notched a 2.46 ERA in 24 starts over 131 2/3 innings pitched.

The future Hall of Famer has been with the Dodgers for all 18 seasons of his stellar professional career. He now rejoins a loaded Dodgers starting rotation featuring Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, Roki Sasaki, Dustin May and Shohei Ohtani.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB