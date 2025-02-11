Dodgers Agree to Re-Sign Franchise Icon Clayton Kershaw
The veteran, as anticipated, is back in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a new contract with veteran franchise icon Clayton Kershaw, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.
The 36-year-old Kershaw pitched in just seven games last season as he dealt with a toe injury and a torn meniscus. In those seven starts, he posted a 4.50 ERA across 30 innings with 24 strikeouts.
Kershaw is two years removed from a 13-5 campaign in 2023 when he notched a 2.46 ERA in 24 starts over 131 2/3 innings pitched.
The future Hall of Famer has been with the Dodgers for all 18 seasons of his stellar professional career. He now rejoins a loaded Dodgers starting rotation featuring Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, Roki Sasaki, Dustin May and Shohei Ohtani.
