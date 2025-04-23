Dodgers Cancel Bullpen Session for Blake Snell Due to Shoulder Discomfort
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell was expected to make a big move in his recovery process on Wednesday by holding his first bullpen session since being placed on the injured reserve list earlier this month with shoulder inflammation.
However, the bullpen session was canceled after Snell felt discomfort in his shoulder when playing catch on Tuesday.
Coach Dave Roberts told reporters that Snell will be re-examined when the Dodgers return to Los Angeles after Wednesday night's away game against the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers will return home on Thursday.
Roberts emphasized how the team didn't want to rush Snell as they are looking more at the long-term recovery of the pitcher by not forcing him to come back too early.
Before going on the IR, Snell made two starts this season. He's pitched a total of nine innings resulting in a four strikeouts, 10 hits, seven runs, two earned runs and eight walks..
The two-time Cy Young Award winner just signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the Dodgers in November after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants.