Dodgers Championship History: Full List of World Series Titles
The Dodgers are headed to the World Series, which is a sentence that has been said many times this century. The organization has made a compelling case for becoming a dynasty in recent years..
Los Angeles earned their spot in the championship series this year by first beating the Reds in the wild-card series 2–0, followed by securing a 3–1 victory over the Phillies in the NLDS. The Dodgers went on to sweep the Brewers 4–0 in the NLCS, giving the team an entire week of rest before the World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 24.
Los Angeles has dropped just one game this postseason—talk about dominance. And, unsurprisingly, the Dodgers have opened as heavy favorites over the Blue Jays to take home the title this year.
In case the Dodgers win another World Series title this year, here's a look back at all of the franchise's titles, including the most recent time the team won the World Series.
When was the last Dodgers World Series win?
The Dodgers enter this year's World Series as the reigning champions as the team just won the title last season.
Los Angeles beat the Yankees, the franchise that holds the record with 27 World Series titles, 4–1 for the championship last season. The Dodgers nearly swept New York by going up 3–0, but the Yankees stayed alive a bit longer by winning Game 4. But, L.A. won Game 5 in a dramatic comeback to take the series. Freddie Freeman was named the World Series MVP after he made history in multiple ways—became the first player to homer in the first four games and hit a walk-off grand slam in the World Series, and he tied a World Series record of 12 RBIs.
How many World Series have the Dodgers won?
The Dodgers have won eight World Series titles in franchise history. The team's first World Series title came in 1955 when the team still played in Brooklyn. By the time the Dodgers won their second title in '59, they were located in Los Angeles.
The biggest title drought for the Dodgers occurred from 1988 until they won again in 2020, which kicked off the current dynasty in Los Angeles.
The Dodgers have beat the Yankees four times in the World Series, but New York holds the advantage, beating the Dodgers eight times to win championships.
Here's how all eight of L.A.'s World Series championships played out.
Year
Opponent
Series Record
1955
Yankees
4–3
1959
White Sox
4–2
1963
Yankees
4–0
1965
Twins
4–3
1981
Yankees
4–2
1988
Athletics
4–1
2020
Rays
4–2
2024
Yankees
4–1
How many World Series have the Dodgers played in?
Although the Dodgers are eight-time World Series champions, they've also lost a handful of times when competing on the big stage. The franchise itself, which was branded with a number of different nicknames while located in Brooklyn from 1883 to 1957, has won 26 National League pennants in its with their victory this year. This will be the franchise's 26th World Series appearance.
Since becoming the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1958, the team has appeared in 13 World Series (excluding this year) and won seven of those series. The six World Series losses the Dodgers have recorded since moving to Los Angeles took place in the 1966, '74, '77, '78, 2017 and '18 seasons.
We'll see which category this year's World Series falls into, and whether the Dodgers can capture a ninth world championship.