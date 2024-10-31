SI

Freddie Freeman Earns World Series MVP Honor After Record-Setting Postseason

It was quite the historic run for Freeman.

Madison Williams

First baseman Freeman celebrates the Dodgers winning the 2024 World Series.
First baseman Freeman celebrates the Dodgers winning the 2024 World Series. / James Lang-Imagn Images
Freddie Freeman's 2024 postseason is one to remember, that's for sure. The Los Angeles Dodgers captured the World Series title on Wednesday night over the New York Yankees, and Freeman expectedly earned the MVP honor.

Freeman hit four home runs in the World Series this year—one in each of the first four games. He broke the MLB record for the most consecutive World Series home runs in history with six, ranging back to his run with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

His home run in Game 1 happened to be a walkoff grand slam in the 10th inning, and that definitely set the tone for his performances in the rest of the World Series.

Freeman also tied for the most RBIs in a World Series with 12 this year.

It's quite the story for Freeman this postseason as he missed two of the earlier games in the postseason while he nursed an ankle sprain. It was unclear how healthy he would be for the World Series, but he proved any doubters wrong.

It all worked out for Freeman as he ends the 2024 season as a two-time World Series champion.

